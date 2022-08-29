Srinagar College Issued Fine Imposed On Students For Watching Ot Posting About Ind-Pak Match

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar's dean of students' welfare had issued a notification instructing students to stay in their assigned rooms for the India-Pakistan match on August 28. The instructions further warn students against watching the game together or even sharing any related material on social media.

After the altercation in NIT in 2016, during the India-West Indies T-20 World Cup semifinals, strict procedures, including the imposition of fines, were put in place. To prevent further disciplinary procedures or the closing of the institute due to the match, the recent notification was then given.

Students were told to enjoy sports as games and not use them as an excuse to behave badly at the institute or dormitory, according to a warning issued by the NIT Srinagar management. Many people had been looking forward to the game on August 28, and it was inevitable that arguments regarding who would win would arise.

The students were urged to stay in their assigned rooms and not let other students into their rooms to watch the game in groups in order to prevent such repeating events. Students who are discovered to have disobeyed the aforementioned rules risk having their access to the institute's dormitories suspended and potentially subject to fines of at least Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, after West Indies defeated India in the T-20 World Cup semi-final, NIT Srinagar gained headlines in 2016 due to fights between distant and local students. The following day, the institution witnessed hundreds of non-local students burning flags and demonstrating against the Kashmiris. Students had already engaged in physical altercations. Police were called in to quell the situation after the event. After using batons and tear gas shells to attack children, the school was compelled to close until things had returned to normal.