The largest Ultraman in the world is found in Chinaand has set a new guinness world record. Given that the sculpture is four stories high and weighs a massive 3.8 tonnes (8,377 lb), it won't be difficult to find.

The enormous statue, which is decked out in the recognisable red and blue fighting suit, is modelled after the well-known Zero Ultraman. It is striking one of the character's signature poses and is 10.4 metres (34.12 feet) high. It appears prepared to leap to Earth's defence.

Fans are welcome to visit Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park to see the stunning sculpture, which was created by more than 20 workers. The location is also home to the first Ultraman theme park in the globe, where fans may immerse themselves completely in the world of the hero.

Meanwhile, iIn terms of the number of TV spin-off series, the Ultraman series also holds the Guinness World Records record. There were 33 spin-offs based on the original Ultraman as of 2015. (Japan). The first season of the Ultraman TV show ran from July 1966 to April 1967. Additionally, Ultraman X, the most recent TV spin-off, debuted in July 2015.