Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 13 November - 19 November )

There are several trending videos that emerged during the week and entertained the netizens throughout. Here are the top trending videos of the week. One of the trending videos that came up in the week was on social media showing a toddler's endearing reaction to her new clothing went viral and was widely shared in a short period of time. On Instagram, a page called Chiklu Family posted a video of a young girl named Rashi being dressed in it. She mumbled, indicating her dissatisfaction with the black while her father helps to her. Rashi was disappointed with her hair, and her father was taken aback by the camera. She conveyed her dissatisfaction with the way her pony looked.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Small Girl's Reaction After Trying Her New Outfit

Another video that became viral was showing Monish Howale filming in Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station and sharing the footage on Instagram. In the video, a stray dog can be seen on the station playing with an old cobbler. As the video progresses, the dog continues to play, while the man chuckles and complies to the dog's demands. Keep tissues on hand in case you get teary-eyed watching this video. The popular video had over one million views and a flurry of comments after it was released. The trending video went viral and was widely shared in a short period of time.

Watch The Trending Video Of An Old Man's Joyful Contact With Stray dog

A viral video of two toddlers hugging and playing with each other has won hearts. In the viral video, two children were overjoyed to see each other. Kishan, one of them, continued to bounce around with glee. Their eyes twinkled with delight, and after a few moments, one of the children went forward and tightly hugged the other. The genuine love and purity of Kishan and the other youngster, the son of a street vendor, has warmed the hearts of netizens as they play together. The youngster's mother is also seen beaming at them.

Watch The Trending Video Of Two Delighted Children Triumph Across The Chasm Ahead Of The Differences Of Classes