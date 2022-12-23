Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 17 December - 23 December )

Several trending videos emerge during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout a week. The week begins with a trending video that Andy Thapa posted on Instagram, an elderly couple is seen at the summit with a chopper parked behind them. The video has gone viral. The elderly Maharashtrian couple made the trip to see Mount Everest up close. It is the highest mountain peak in the world. This is an illustration of accomplishing one's ambitions in later life. The senior spouse, who is pictured holding a walking stick, is supported by the senior spouse. As they look passionately towards Everest, they both seem to be living out a dream. The mountain's snow-capped view is stunning in the little video.

A woman can be seen in the video kicking a hair tie at the cat from below the door. The cat then kicks it back toward the woman. This keeps going for a while. Someone else caught the cat's paw sliding beneath the door near the end of the video.



When the woman opens the door, the lovely kitten curled up on the floor is seen. Luna is a Siberian wild cat who was saved in 2020 and is now living in Washington, D.C., according to her Instagram profile. 4.5 million people have watched and liked the brief film.

On December 17, Punjabi Touch published a video that was popular on Twitter. The opening of the viral video shows a man who appears to be a shopkeeper standing on a table and carefully pinning the folds of a black saree. Pleats keep the entire outfit in place. He also tucks the saree in and fixes from the side to give the ensemble a more finished look.



The video kept on as he continued to stretch the pallu as required. He does all of these things so effectively that he makes them seem incredibly simple and uncomplicated, which caught the internet's attention.

Bro almost made me want to buy it pic.twitter.com/QvxJIWF4ht — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) December 17, 2022

The daughter caring for her disabled parents is shown in a viral video that has acquired popularity on social media. In the heartwarming video, a daughter is seen taking care of her blind parents while they dine in a restaurant in Mumbai's Mira Road district.



Online users have been moved to tears by the film, which will undoubtedly inspire viewers to feel grateful for the things in their lives. A daughter should be like this, according to Instagram content creator Mith Indulkar, who posted the video with the comment "Beti ho toh aisi." Since it was posted, the video has more than 7.7 million views and almost 7,000 comments.

An dispute between an IndiGo staff member and a passenger is shown in a trending video on social media. The crew member can be heard saying, "She is an employee, not your servant," in the video. The incident reportedly occurred on a flight on December 16 from Istanbul to Delhi, and the airline company reportedly responded by saying the issue is being looked into.

