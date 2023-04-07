Top Trending Videos Of The Week (1st April - 7th April)

Several trending videos emerge during the video that had entertained the netizens throughout the week. One of the trending video witness students who are seen having a blast on their last day of college, which usually involves a party, music, dancing, and other activities. Yet when the concrete dance floor broke way during a graduation celebration for some students at a school in Peru, 25 kids were sent flying into the sinkhole.



They were all dancing and jumping up in time to the music when the floor gave way and the children were swept into the sinkhole. Thankfully, no one was wounded, and the small injuries sustained by the students allowed them to survive. The video of the incident was first posted on TikTok and immediately spread to other social media sites.

A woman's choice of attire was captured on camera while riding the Delhi Metro, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. Pictures of an unidentified woman in a short dress, dubbed "Delhi Metro Girl," that went viral ignited a vigorous internet discussion. As several accounts published images and videos of that girl, some people found it disrespectful. The woman is shown in this popular video holding a bag in her lap. The woman is earlier spotted sitting among other passengers. Afterwards, she gets up, revealing a bikini and a fitted skirt on her.

No she is not @uorfi_pic.twitter.com/PPrQYzgiU2 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 31, 2023

Another popular video of a man successfully handling a snake and getting over his anxiety was shared. In the footage, the man can be seen taking the Cobra out of a cabinet in an almirah. The serpent was taken out of the animal's tail by him. The reptile stretched its hood to bite him as he started to wrap it around his arm. His company laughed as they marvelled at his skill. In the footage, the man can be seen taking the snake outside while holding its head. Then he carefully places it in a bag. As the man squared off against the Cobra, social media users were surprised by his lack of weapons.

seems like he done this way too many times pic.twitter.com/UIdnI2UyAy — Humans Are Metal (@HumanAreMetal) March 28, 2023

A popular video from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) launch is currently trending online. In it, SRK can be seen chowing down on paan. He is shown with German blogger Caroline Daur. On Tuesday, April 4, blogger Caroline Daur shared a few pictures from the NMACC gala in Mumbai. She might be seen in them thoroughly enjoying the momentous evening. In a video that she also released, Shah Rukh Khan can possibly be seen devouring paan.

Today's dose of soothing entertainment comes in the form of a popular video that will make you grin. As a result, the viral video of a cat climbing on an imam while the Ramadan prayers are being recited has gained a lot of attention online. It actually took place. You should watch the video to see what the Imam accomplished. The now-viral video was submitted by Twitter user Alateeqi. An imam may be seen reciting the Ramzan prayers in the 28-second footage. A cat actually jumped on him while he was reciting, but he wasn't phased and even pet the cat. The cat was seen returning to its original place after finishing its mischief.

Cat jumps on Imam during qiyam (taraweeh) prayers and he behaves exactly like any imam Insha'Allah would.#Ramadan pic.twitter.com/QHGXSgiZgK — Alateeqi العتيقي (@BinImad) April 4, 2023



