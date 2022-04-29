Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 22 April - 29 April )

Several trending videos emerged during the week which had entertained the netizens. One of the trending video was witnessing a kitten playing the popular game Fruit-Ninja on a tablet has gone viral in a short amount of time on social media. Any fears you may have will be allayed by seeing the video. "Ninja kitty got a little carried away," says the video, which was shared on Twitter on April 19 by user @Yoda4ever.

The viral video has over 16 lakh views and is still going strong. A woman and a tablet on the couch are seen in the video with the kitty. The gaming kitty tries to slice all of the fruits on the screen so it won't miss any.

Ninja kitty got a little carried away..🐈🐾🍇🍉😅 pic.twitter.com/vZDwPNwoYF — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 19, 2022

Another trending video shows an Australian young girl trying Indian food for the first time, and her reaction has left internet users stunned. Experiencing Indian cuisine for the first time is always a remarkable experience, according to the description. Since it was posted in early April, many of people have liked the trending video. In the footage, the girl is seen eating rice with 'kadhai chicken' at an Indian restaurant. She then appears to be eating mango kulfi. Fennel seeds, or saunf, are regularly provided in Indian eateries, and the girl concludes her meal with them.

At the end of the week, one more trending video emerged that amazed the netizens with the creativity. People in the corners can be seen lifting the big pandal on pillars, and the procession is covered by a canopy as it moves ahead slowly in the popular video. On Twitter, the trending video has been viewed over 15,000 times.