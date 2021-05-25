Twitter Users Applauses Tata Steel For Taking Decision On Continuing To Provide Payments To The Families Affected By The Pandemic

Tata Steel has established social security plans for employees whose families have been affected by the pandemic. On Sunday, the firm revealed that under the plan, if a Covid employee dies, their family will receive their last-drawn wage until the individual reaches the age of 60.

A statement released on social media platforms, the company stated that Tata Steel has set up social security measures for employees and their families who have been impacted by Covid-19. According to the agreement, if a Covid employee dies, their family will get their last-drawn paycheck until the worker reaches the age of 60. If the front line worker gets infected and could not survive due to the disease then the company promised to look after the children and their education expenses in the absence of the worker. They will hold up all the expenses of the children till he/she completes the graduation.





#TataSteel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times.





After the announcement was made on Twitter, several users are appreciating the decision made by the company. The company has received a lot of positive feedback and praise on social media as a result of the news. The users can not stop themselves from commenting.

'Thank you for inspiring the corporate world again, 'huge respect for Tata Steel', several applauses like these were commented by the netizens.





Thank you🙏 @RNTata2000 for inspiring the corporate world again. Tata Steel would continue to pay monthly salary to the family of all employees who die due to COVID-19 till their retirement age along with medical benefits and residential facilities.













Tata Steel was one of several steel producers to respond to the Centre's appeal for increased oxygen production in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) delivered 1,485 MT of the 4,435 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen provided by steel factories to various parts of the country, according to official numbers issued by the Steel Ministry.



Oyo Rooms, a hotel company, announced last week that it would help the families of its workers who died of the coronavirus in a variety of ways, including providing eight months' compensation and five years of educational support for their children.