Two And A Half Year Girl From Bhubaneswar Achieved World Record

Anvi Vishesh Agrawal, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from Bhubaneswar, made her way into the World Book of Records and India Book Records when she achieved a world record by painting 72 paintings, the most ever done by a child.

Anvi, who began her impressionistic journey when she was nine months old, has entered her name in the World Book of Records, London, and India Book Records by completing 72 paintings.

The child has demonstrated her talent in 37 different art techniques, including magnets, pendulums, "colours on wheels," reflections of art, hair comb texture, recycling old toys, human spirography, DIY spray paintings, and bubble painting.

Not only that, but Anvi has set an India Book Record for speaking Spanish and understanding all 42 phonics sounds.

Her parents are proud of her and her father expressed his happiness and joy and also said that as parents they are very happy. They believed that their child is gifted, and they followed their young girl's interest totally.

Meanwhile, the small girl proved that age is just a number. A person with determination and extreme hard work can achieve its goal.