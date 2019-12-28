Vets help pregnant cockroach for smooth delivery

Veterinarians in Russia have performed a surgery on a pregnant cockroach. The operation was performed in Krasnoyarsk city of the Siberian region.

The cockroach had reportedly developed complications while giving birth to her offspring. The cocoon that carried the young one failed to draw inside her body and remained exposed to the outer environment, the Outlet magazine reported.

This was a pet cockroach and when the owner realised that the insect was facing difficulties, he immediately took her to a nearby veterinary clinic.

For the veterinarians, performing a surgery on a tiny creature was a big challenge. They used as many as three painkillers – an internal drug, a local anesthetic and gas anaesthesia – during the complicated surgery.

Then the doctors then removed the egg pouch from the cockroach's body. The cockroach was identified as Archimandrita cockroach, originally found in the forests of South America. The cockroach can grow up to 8 cms.

The doctors shared a video of the whole operation on the Russian social media platform VK. After the operation they wished the cockroach on their social media account, saying "We wish the best of health to the beauty."

If the doctors hadn't removed the egg pouch from the cockroach, it would have developed infections and would have put the insect's life at risk, said another report.