Viral Video Of Woman Working On Laptop While Riding Pillion

A video capturing an unusual and quintessentially Bengaluru moment has been making waves on social media. The footage showcases a woman diligently working on her laptop while seated on the pillion of a motorcycle, navigating the bustling and congested streets of India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru. Posted on Reddit, the video quickly gained online attention, with the text overlay humorously stating, "Tell me you are in Bangalore without telling me you are in Bangalore."

In the video, a woman is seen riding pillion behind a man, presumably en route to her workplace. The caption on the Reddit post succinctly reads, "Only in Bangalore."









The video sparked a flurry of reactions from internet users. Within just three days of sharing, it garnered over 1,000 Upvotes and generated numerous comments. Many Redditors regarded it as a "peak Bengaluru moment," while others expressed concerns about the safety of the woman in question.

Some users criticized the risky behavior, with one stating, "That's just so dumb," and another suggesting that such actions could potentially be life-threatening. On the other hand, a more lighthearted perspective emerged as a third user humorously commented, "When work and date go hand in hand," while another quipped, "A typical day in Bangalore."

There was even a touch of sarcasm in some of the responses, as one Redditor amusingly remarked, "Wait, isn't it normal to ride and use a laptop?... I mean, that's multitasking."

Interestingly, this incident is not the first time a woman has been captured working on a laptop while riding pillion in Bengaluru. Earlier this year, a picture of a woman doing the same on a Rapido bike amidst the city's congested streets made the rounds on social media. The caption of that image, shared on X (formerly Twitter), humorously referred to it as a "peak Bengaluru moment." The image, like the recent video, attracted significant online attention and generated numerous comments.