Watch The Trending Video Of A Small Girl Playing With Frog

The prettiest and the adorable thing found on the Internet today is a trending video of a cute little child kissing and playing with frogs. The footage of this small kid has stunned everyone. Her devotion to these creatures is palpable, as evidenced by this video. Lily's mother shared the video on her Instagram account. The video has been seen over 3 million times.



Frogs are often disliked by young children, and can be witnessed to not to expect the children to play with or kiss them even in their wildest dreams. It can be observed that they stay away from creepy crawlings and other insects but this trending video showcases totally different scenerio. It showcases how the frog can be adored by the small girl without any fear.

Lily's mother can be seen surprised while watching her with two frogs in the trending video. The young one is overjoyed to be able to hold them and continues to kiss them. The video circulated within a short span of time.

Here is the trending video, have a look on it:





Several netizens applaud the small child and her teachings after witnessing the video as they said in the comments sections that it shows the teachings given to her towards the value of living creatures.