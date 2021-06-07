Watch The Trending Video Of A Tik Tok User Shared By Anand Mahindra Portraying Lockdown In An Unique Way

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, uploaded a hilarious TikTok video on Twitter, writing that he is delighted that the nation has kept its sense of humour in such a bleak scenario. Following a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases, several states in the country are considering loosening the limits.

As state leaders consider 'how much to lower that lock,' Anand Mahindra believes it is the ideal time to rerun this video.





This is the silliest kind of joke possible—but I'm still glad that as a nation we have our sense of humour intact. And frankly, this is the perfect time to replay this when every state leader is trying to figure out how much to lower that lock! pic.twitter.com/jj1sDYGHZ1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 6, 2021

Anand Mahindra tweeted a video of a man sitting outside a room with a lock connected to a rope dangling from the door's metal latch. He may be seen raising and lowering the lock. When asked what he is doing, he responds with 'lock-down.'

Anand Mahindra, who shared the video, stated, this is the silliest and funniest kind of joke possible but at the same time he is still delighted that as a nation we haven't lost their sense of humour in the dire worrisome situations.

He also recalled that it is the ideal time to replay because every state government is trying to find out how much to unlock the situation.

The video is loved by the netizens and is trending on social media. Nearly 80,000 people have watched the video. Several people started giving opinions in the comment section as the trending video left people into laughter. Some of the comments were worth the hilarious video.





