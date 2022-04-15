Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman Talking On Phone As Train Passes Over Her

The internet has been stunned by a trending video of a woman casually talking on her telephone after a train had passed over her. Dipanshu Kabra, an IPS officer, tweeted the trending video on Twitter on April 12 and it has acquired over 1 lakh views in the past three days.Kabra wrote alongside the trending video on Twitter that gossiping on the phone is more important.

A train carrying goods crosses a railway station at the start of the hair-raising film. A woman can be seen lying on the track of the with her head wrapped in dupatta which was a thin a scarf-like cloth as quickly as the train passes through the camera frame. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The woman climbs up after the train has left and makes a phone call although still seated on the railway track. She then nonchalantly exits the train and enters the station, as if nothing unusual had occurred. The woman was observed walking away and spoke with the videographer.

Twitter users were taken aback by the video. Some users even tagged the Prime Minister's Office, requesting that the woman be arrested.

In the previous month, at Mumbai's Wadala railway station, a vigilant constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a passenger who slipped and collapsed while boarding a moving local train.

On its official Twitter account, the Central Railway tweeted the video and advised people not to board or disembark from a moving train.