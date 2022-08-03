Watch The Trending Video Of African Children Dancing To Master KG's Jerusalema Song

A trending video clip has entertained the online users and numerous social media users have shared it widely as well.The 58-second video was posted by a user with the username Figen.

The trending video featured a group of African children dancing up to the South African singer Master KG's song Jerusalema. An African child performing his distinctive motions is first seen at the beginning of the video wearing a light blue shirt and beige jeans. He is soon joined by his companion dance partner, who is probably a friend. The two children have a good time while moving in unison to the song's beat.

Over 4 million people have watched the trending video, and it has more than 100,000 Twitter likes. Internet users have showered these kids with love. One user remarked that the kids don't realise how much joy they are bringing into the world. Here is the video, have a look at it:

They are renowned for displaying dancing and singing performances to demonstrate their passion for the city of Uganda. These kind of videos makes us realise that how innocent the childhood and children are . They actually make us happy with their activities. Similarly these kind of videos featuring several African children dancing heartily has the internet in a frenzy.