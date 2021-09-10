Watch The Trending Video Of An Baby Elephant Falling Into Water Hole

A trending video of a newborn elephant being saved by its family has gone viral on social media, demonstrating the gentle creature's sympathetic nature. The 49-second trending video posted by @hopkinsBRFC21 has indeed received over 54,000 views on social media.



A newborn elephant stood by a water hole with an older member of its family in the video. Meanwhile, on the other side of the watering hole, another elephant was frolicking. Eventually, the baby elephant slipped into the water hole by accident.





This is truly amazing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lwCAsgBRbW — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) September 7, 2021





The additional two elephants dived into the water hole to save the calf, who was struggling to survive. Both of them moved the baby elephant slowly and gradually towards the shallow edge of the water hole. With the assistance of its family members, the newborn elephant was capable of walking out of the water hole.

The caption of the video stated that their fast response and selflessness saved the baby elephant's life, demonstrating elephants' empathy.

Since its video gained popularity through likes and retweets, folks on social media expressed their opinions in the comments section. Here are some of the comments, have a look on them:





look at the third elephant pacing behind the fencing. They are lovely animals 🐘 — Ronnie (@Einnorsirrom) September 8, 2021





I love this. Thank God the baby elephant was saved🙏🙏🙏 Elephants are beautiful inside and out, very compassionate, kind, and loving to one another💖 — debra byrne (@debrabyrne7) September 8, 2021





The second elephant effectively said "Follow me!" — (((Badger))) 🌸 (@back_badger) September 8, 2021





Oh my heart...animals are incredible❤❤❤🐘 — Samantha Stafford💖 (@Aygosam) September 8, 2021



