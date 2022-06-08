Watch The Trending Video Of An Orangutan Pulling Man's T-shirt

An orangutan in an Indonesian zoo has gone viral on the internet. The primate is seen in the trending video for grabbing and snatching a zoo visitor's t-shirt. The video was taken at the Kasang Kulim Zoo and has prompted a heated debate on social media concerning the zoo's animal care.

A man can be seen approaching an orangutan enclosure in the trending video. The ape, who does not appear to enjoy the visitor's presence, lunges out and grabs the man's t-shirt with great force. As another visitor approaches to assist the man who is stranded, the primate refuses to release go. After that, the orangutan clutches the visitor's leg and refuses to let go.

The trending video has more than 15 thousand views. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The zoo even posted an explanation on its Instagram page. Clarification from @ipin chill with the kasangkulim zoo on the video that has been widely disseminated on social media and in the apology video they promised that it won't happen again.

The man allegedly broke through a barrier meant to keep tourists out of the enclosure in order to photograph the orangutan up close.

This trending video demonstrates how getting too near to caged animals can be hazardous. After poking his hand through the bars of a lion's cage, a zookeeper in Jamaica had his finger ripped off. The terrifying moment when the man urgently tries to pull his hand away from the lion while the animal continues to grip on has gone viral.