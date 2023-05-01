Live
Watch The Trending Video Of Dancers Synchronizing on 'Oo Antava' Song
- On social media, a trending video of two dancers performing to Pushpa's popular song Oo Antava is going viral within a short span of time.
- Over 5.3 million people have watched the video since it was posted on February 1 and yet the number of views is steadily rising
Although the song is been hit since it was released.
Eshani and Iman Esmail can be seen dancing in the video, which was posted on Instagram, to remixes of Jevin James' song Oo Antava. The duo's excitement and energy are contagious from the time the music begins, making it difficult to resist dancing along. Here is the video, have a look at it:
The two dancers captivate audiences with their impeccable synchronisation and dynamic movements. Over 5.3 million people have watched the video since it was posted on February 1 and yet the number of views is steadily rising. Additionally, many people have posted comments in response to the share.