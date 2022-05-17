Watch The Trending Video Of Group Of Kids Singing In Ladakh

A trending video of a group of toddlers singing Dil Beparvah by Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari has gone viral on social media. Sneha Desai, a travel blogger and Instagram content creator, released the trending video from her journey to Leh, Ladakh.

Ms Desai wrote in the caption that she saw the group of kids functioning excitedly against a towering hill in the Nubra valley. The ten children gave a beautiful rendition of the iconic song while playing ukuleles. The trending video has received over 2,600 likes since it was shared. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The group of lovely tiny toddlers wearing caps can be seen performing the song in the video. The children's synchronised vocals also captivated the hearts of the song's writers, who shared the footage on their Instagram stories. Prateek Kuhad even left a heart emoji comment on the post.

The netizens reacted and applauded for the video and also applauded the singing and their efforts.