Watch The Trending Video Of Little Girl Joining Folk Dancers In Karnataka's Udupi

Videos showing adorable toddlers acting out activities, particularly dancing, may be common on social media. Similarly, a trendingvideo on social media, a little child spontaneously dances during a public performance of a traditional dance in Udupi, Karnataka.



The trending video, which was posted by Visit Udupi on Twitter, opens with a woman congratulating a dancer on his performance by garlanding him. The dancer then prods the girl to dance with him, and as the audience applauds, she immediately follows his dancing moves flawlessly. Here is the video, have a look at it:

OMG ! this is super cute 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/rFfink1s39 — Visit Udupi 🇮🇳 (@VisitUdupi) August 13, 2022

Over 31,000 people have already liked the trending video, which has more than 5.6 lakh views overall. The message has received approximately 3,500 retweets so far.



