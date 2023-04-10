Watch The Trending Video Of Man In Bengaluru Alleges Misbehavior By Cop for

A Bangalore resident said that a traffic cop mistreated and assaulted him because he could speak Kannada. The Bengaluru man was seen arguing with a police officer about parking in a trending video and explaining what transpired there.

Ikram Ansari, a fitness instructor, was questioned by a traffic officer regarding a parking problem, and he informed the officer that he could not see any "No Parking" signs. Ansari was heard stating "Kannada Gottilla," which implies he does not know Kannada, as the cop requested him to speak in the language as the fight heated up. He also informed the officer that the law forbade him from having the authority to inspect the vehicle's paperwork. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Ansari, however, posted a thorough statement regarding the viral incident on his Instagram account. He stated that he understands the fundamentals of Kannada and respects it. An SI or a higher-ranking officer is only permitted to request your paperwork within the terms of the traffic law. He assaulted him violently and conducted the entire exchange in Kannada.