Watch The Trending Video Of Man Romancing On Scooter Later Got Detained By Police

The Lucknow Police detained a 23-year-old guy on Wednesday after an alleged trending video of him romancing with a woman while operating a scooter in the Hazratganj neighbourhood went viral on Tuesday. The girl in the video is a minor, according to police. Vickey Sharma, the scooter's driver, was apprehended by the police, and IPC Sections 294 and 279 complaints were filed against him.

The viral footage was recorded from the backs of the cars. In the footage, a girl was seen riding a scooter facing Vicky and wrapping her legs around him when there was medium traffic on the road. While the footage was being recorded, the couple was also seen sharing a kiss. Here is the video, have a look at it:

After the video went viral, police started looking for the pair, and they were able to find Vicky thanks to CCTV evidence. Cases of reckless driving and public indecency have been brought against him.