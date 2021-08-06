Watch The Trending Video Of Mumbai Cop Enjoying While Dancing

Amol Yashwant Kamble, a 38-year-old Mumbai police naik has become an internet superstar after his trending video got circulated over social media within a short span of time.



The trending video was featuring Kamble dancing in it. He has now being praised after a video of him dancing to the song 'Aya hain raja' from the film 'Appu Raja' went viral. Kamble is assigned to the Naigaon police headquarters and dances after hours or on days off.









Kamble stated about the video that the dance was inspired by an on-duty cop asking a two-wheeler rider to correctly wear his mask, and then both of them showing off their dance techniques.



He explained that his elder brother is a choreographer, and before entering the police force, he did some dance exhibitions with him. He always remembers his responsibility as a police officer to preserve law and order and to protect residents first and foremost, but on his weekly off days, he dances with his children and his sister's children and celebrates a good time.

However, Kamble began his career as a police officer in 2004, but he has always had a fascination for dancing.

Meanwhile, he expressed his happiness about the feedback he received after his video got circulated. He said that some people had said that his dancing video had inspired them. These remarks made him feel very delighted. He also gave a message, that people should pursue their passions and take time to think positively by pursuing their hobbies.