Watch The Trending Video Of Pollen-Filled Tree Falling On FedEx Truck

A trending video witnessed one of the most unfortunate moments that took place in the lives of a FedEx transporter when they were travelling through a residential neighbourhood, a pollen-laden tree fell on their truck.

A 41-second video circulating on the internet depicts the vehicle's poor timing in crossing a big tree that had fallen over. However, a deeper examination indicates that the three did not merely chance to be in the same place at the same time. The tree was toppled over by an unknown individual using an excavator.

Onlookers filming the accident are making jokes as no one dares to approach close. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:









The trending video has received over 1.5 million views. However, the viewers were divided after watching the video. While some argue that the persons filming should go check on the driver, others argue that the genuine villains are the people in the backdrop with chainsaws and large machinery who failed to block the route.