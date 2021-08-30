Watch The Trending Video Of Showing Anurag Thakur's skipping Qualities

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur demonstrated his skipping talents at the inauguration of the 'Fit India' app at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on the celebration of National Sports Day, which is commemorated on the birth anniversary of hockey hero Major Dhyan Chand.



Thakur grabbed the rope and astonished everyone with his quickness and stamina during the ceremony commemorating the Fit India Movement's second anniversary.

Thakur is seen effortlessly skipping the rope and now even demonstrating some unusual methods such as alternate leap and one-leg hop in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Thakur asked in the video, that has nearly one lakh views and has been flooded with praise from social media users.







Greeting everyone in attendance, Thakur stated that the app was indeed a present from the Indian government to the people.



While motivating, he continued that sportspeople are required to use the app religiously in order to stay in shape. This is an endeavour to keep the new, youthful India fit, since the great India begins with a great youth.

