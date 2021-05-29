Watch The Trending Video Of The Man Turning His Bike Into Bubble

As the second wave of the pandemic rampages over the entire country and metropolis struggle to contain the spread, people in the rural sectors of the country are coming up with innovative techniques to avoid getting infected with COVID-19.









One such video of a man turning his bike into a "bubble service" by applying "desi jugaad" has become viral as he ferries passengers safely keeping them safe from the virus. The video has been posted on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma and showed a man driving his "bubble service" bike. The bike is modified into a makeshift structure of iron rods on it and is covered with plastic in order to provide protection against the virus.

The biker came up with such an innovative technique that also took care of the social distancing norms of COVID-19. The person who was sitting as the pillion was at least at an arm's length from the biker and was sitting on a chair mounted at the top on a bike.

After watching this technique of social distancing by "desi jugaad", there emerged a twitter storm of praises saying "Aatmanirbhar Bharat"