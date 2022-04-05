Watch The Trending Video Of Two Snakes Twirling Each Other

On social media, a trending video showed two snakes twisting and coiling up around each other in what appeared to be a dance has gone viral. Two snakes can be seen wrapping themselves around each other in a wonderfully coordinated manner in the video.

Yesterday, @snake unity posted the trending video to Instagram. While many people on social media praised the sight, others pointed out that the snakes were not genuinely mating or dancing, but rather fighting for territory.

The trending video has received over 18,000 views and has gone viral. The video has left internet users guessing whether the two snakes were mating, dancing, or fighting. Many people believe that the snakes' mating dance video is actually a wrestling match between two male snakes of the same species.