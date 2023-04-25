  • Menu
Watch The Trending Video Of Women Engaging In A Violent Argument In Bengaluru

A brawl between two women over a saree broke out in the midst of the commotion.
Highlights

  • A trending video witnesses two women fighting violently which got captured in camera.
A trending video witnesses two women fighting violently which got captured in camera. They may be seen hitting one other and ripping their hair out. The video is from a Bengaluru annual sale.

To take advantage of the significant discounts on Mysore silk sarees, crowds of people had assembled. A brawl between two women over a saree broke out in the midst of the commotion. All of them refused to budge, and a massive brawl ensued as a result. At the end of the video, you can also see a cop attempting to calm the women down. People in the area tried to prevent these women from getting into a fight. Here is the video, have a look at it:
Furthermore, there were several responses to the video. A user speculated that the women battling might be designers or tailors attempting to maximise the sale.
