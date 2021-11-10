World's Most Preterm Infant Overcomes Survival Odds Of Less Than One Percent To Set A New Guinness World Record

Curtis Zy-Keith Means of Alabama, USA, was born in July 2020, precisely one month following the preceding world's most preterm infant, and would continue on to establish history. Michelle 'Chelly' Butler's pregnancy appeared to be developing normally and on schedule to reach full term at first. However, on July 4, 2020, she was brought to the hospital for immediate surgery.

University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), that is recognized for possessing one of the country's best neonatology and paediatric facilities.

Curtis was born at a developmental age of 21 weeks 1 day (148 days) at approximately 1 p.m. on July 5 owing to the rapid responsiveness of the experienced medical staff at the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (RNICU), according to his mother's desires. Curtis was born weighing barely 420 g (14.8 oz), approximately the amount as a soccer ball.

Curtis reacted quite well to treatment, much to everyone's surprise, and became stronger and greater as the days and weeks passed. However, there were other obstacles along the road, and he needed 24-hour care for several months.

Curtis was one of twins, so his wonderful narrative of joy and overcoming adversity is tinged with sadness. The odds of a long-term future for the significant number of preterm kids born thus early are nil. Curtis' rehabilitation is all the more remarkable because of this.

Curtis was declared fit to return home on April 6, 2021, after 275 days almost nine months of care from a large staff at the RNICU and the larger Women and Infants Clinic. Meanwhile, his release from the hospital was solely feasible because to a customised pharmaceutical regimen and specialised equipment like bottled oxygen and a nutrition tube, but it was a significant step forward in his incredible journey.