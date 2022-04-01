Young Kerala Doctors Provide High-Quality To People's Home At Low-Cost

Two young doctors from Kozhikode are on a quest to bring high-quality healthcare to people's homes at inexpensive prices, similar to what is available in hospitals. Care is also provided free of charge to individuals who cannot afford it.



The concept's creators are Dr. Mohammed Fiyas Hassan, 32, and Dr. Muhammed Muflih, 31. They founded Mufico Healthcare Solutions LLP in 2020 under the brand name 'We R Health,' and began operations in 2021.

Dr. Fiyas explained that their unique selling proposition is complete healthcare solutions based on cutting-edge technology. Rather of focusing on disease treatment, they were emphasising disease prevention. It may be referred to as a mobile hospital. Their tagline is 'Good health changes everything.

He stated that within one and a half years they expect to open 92 home care and chronic care services in 92 assembly constituencies, in addition to adding new services.

Dr. Fiyas said that they started home care services in Kasaragod in the first phase, and the reaction has been positive. They were focusing on pan-India home care services and will begin services in tier-II and tier-III locations as well.

A specialised medical team that includes qualified doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, pharmacists, psychologists, health managers, and carers backs up the doctor duo. They stated that the team would be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, depending on the needs of the patients.

They said that those who cannot afford therapy will receive it for free, while those who can will pay for it. His experience in the United Kingdom while earning a master's degree in sports medicine inspired me to open wellness centres focusing on sports rehabilitation, injury prevention, and lifestyle development.

Dr Muflih stated that it was the impetus for the business. They were intending to start a new project with Dr Fiyas' palliative medicine background, where treatments requiring longer periods of care will be offered in a non-hospital, patient-friendly atmosphere.