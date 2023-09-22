‘Agent’ in OTT: Here is the official news regarding ‘Agent’ OTT release

It’s been a few months since Akhil Akkineni’s spy action thriller “Agent” hit the screens, but till now, the film hasn’t arrived on OTT. Finally, here is the good news that many of you have been waiting for a long time. The film will arrive on 29th September on the Sony LIV platform as per the latest update.



The movie is expected to stream in major Indian languages from the said date. Surender Reddy directed this high-budget action flick. The film came amidst high expectations, but it didn’t succeed in reaching them. There were also rumours that the film is undergoing for reshoot for OTT version but the makers denied it.

Malayalam Megastar Mammootty played an important role, while Sakshi Vaidya made her Telugu debut with “Agent.” Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, the film’s story is penned by Vakkantham Vamsi. Hip Hop Tamizha scored the tunes.