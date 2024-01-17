Ajay Karthurvar's Ajay Gadu streaming on Zee 5 as Sankranti Special

ZEE5, India's leading homegrown video streaming platform and a diverse storyteller across languages, has officially announced the premiere of its direct-to-digital Telugu film, 'Ajay Gadu,' scheduled for January 12th. The film, directed and produced by Ajay Karthurvar under the banner of Ajay Kumar Productions in collaboration with Chandana Koppisetty, features versatile actor Ajay Kumar, along with Bigg Boss Telugu's Bhanu Shree and Shweta Mehta. The stellar cast also includes Prachi Thaker, Abhay Bethiganti, Jayasree Garu, and Yaddam Raju, among others.

Ajay Gadu' narrates the story of Ajay, an ordinary individual navigating the swift realms of money, fame, and love. Confronted with the temptation to surrender, Ajay discovers inspiration in Shwetha, a medico grappling with drug addiction. The film delves into Ajay's journey, unraveling his inner struggles and external challenges, with resilience and self-discovery forming the essence of the narrative. The film is available for free streaming on ZEE5 starting today.

Expressing his excitement for the film's premiere, Ajay Karthurvar remarked, "Taking on the roles of actor, producer, and director for 'Ajay Gadu' has been an exhilarating journey. This project holds a special place in my heart, and I'm eager to share this amazing experience with everyone. The trailer offers just a taste of what's in store—there's much more in the film! Crafting a blend of stunts, emotion, and romance has been a passionate endeavor, and I'm thrilled to bring this vibrant love story to audiences worldwide. I am confident that this collaboration with ZEE5 is a game-changer, allowing us to reach a global audience on the same day. 'Ajay Gadu' is a family treat that has something for everyone, and I can't wait for the audience to join me on this magical ride."

Actor Bhanu Shree, portraying the character of Nallamalla in the film, shared her thoughts, stating, "Collaborating with Ajay Karthurvar has been an absolute delight. His consistent ability to surprise audiences with unique roles and compelling scripts had already piqued my interest. In the film, I portray the character of Priya, a vibrant and free-spirited young girl who embraces life on her own terms. It's a beautiful love story that unfolds with a bold relationship between my character and Ajay's. I am hopeful that the chemistry between our characters brings a unique flavor to the story, and I am eagerly waiting for viewers to witness the movie on ZEE5." Audiences can exclusively watch 'Ajay Gadu' on ZEE5 starting from January 12, 2024.