Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi to Release on This OTT Platform
Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's action-packed thriller Vidaamuyarchi is set to stream on Netflix from March 7, 2025.
Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Vidaamuyarchi, released on February 6, 2025, is a major hit in Tamil cinema.
Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, this action thriller combines love, survival, and mystery. The film tells the story of Arjun (Ajith) and Kayal (Trisha), a couple who are close to divorce after 12 years of marriage. In an effort to save their relationship, they take a final trip, but soon find themselves stranded in the wilderness of Azerbaijan.
When Kayal mysteriously disappears, Arjun embarks on a tense search, facing unexpected dangers. If you missed the theatrical release, Vidaamuyarchi will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 7, 2025, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
The film will also air on Sun TV on April 14, 2025, as part of the network’s 32nd-anniversary celebrations. Ajith Kumar’s fans are eagerly awaiting the OTT release, with Netflix’s promotional campaign further building excitement around his much-anticipated return to the screen.