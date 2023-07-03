  • Menu
Akansha Puri is out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Akansha Puri gets eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akansha Puri were nominated....

Akansha Puri gets eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akansha Puri were nominated. Interestingly, Abhishek received the most votes, Jiya and Akansha were in danger and Salman Khan announced that Akansha had been evicted from the show. Talking about Akansha Puri’s journey, she played well this week. She left everyone shocked by kissing Jad Hadid during the task.

