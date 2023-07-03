Live
- Hyderabad: OTBI hosts Grand finale of Ideathon
- Vijayawada: 70,000 devotees worship Sakambari Devi
- KCR asks officials to ensure water storage in reservoirs; give priority to drinking water
- 4,947 candidates appear for UPSC exam
- Govt cess of 1% sparks rise in rice prices
- Visakhapatnam Port Authority records highest container throughput in June
- APSRTC to hand over sites on lease
- Hyderabad: Akbaruddin continues to hold sway over electorate
- Hyderabad: Green cotton briefs from Sircilla set to make way into US markets
- For tomato buyers, relief comes through subsidy rate
Akansha Puri is out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house
Highlights
Akansha Puri gets eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akansha Puri were nominated....
Akansha Puri gets eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akansha Puri were nominated. Interestingly, Abhishek received the most votes, Jiya and Akansha were in danger and Salman Khan announced that Akansha had been evicted from the show. Talking about Akansha Puri’s journey, she played well this week. She left everyone shocked by kissing Jad Hadid during the task.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS