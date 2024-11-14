Allu Arjun Talks About Liquor On Unstoppable with NBK Season 5

In the Unstoppable with NBK Season 5, South megastar Allu Arjun shared a surprising personal anecdote that had fans intrigued. For the first time ever, the Pushpa actor revealed what he was doing at a wine shop in Goa, sparking curiosity and speculation among viewers.

During his engaging conversation with host Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK), the topic of Allu Arjun's visit to a local wine shop came up. When NBK asked the actor about the unusual trip, Allu Arjun disclosed that he wasn’t just there for himself, but was buying alcohol for someone very special.

“I was in Goa, and I went to the wine shop to get a bottle of liquor for someone important in my life. It was a moment I will never forget,” Allu Arjun shared, leaving viewers eager to know who the mystery person was.

The revelation has created a buzz among fans, with many speculating who this special person could be. For those who want to uncover the full story, the episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 5, featuring Allu Arjun, is available for streaming on aha from 7 PM onwards, on November 14, 2024.

In an exciting twist, Allu Arjun further teased that the person for whom he bought the liquor will also make a special appearance on the show tomorrow, adding even more intrigue to the upcoming episode. Fans are eagerly awaiting the surprise reveal, as Unstoppable with NBK continues to deliver high drama, candid revelations, and unforgettable moments.