‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ in OTT: Film to make digital debut from this date

The much-awaited movie ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ is now gearing up for its OTT debut, with Aha announcing its release date as March 1, 2024. This move to the digital platform has heightened anticipation, as audiences are eager to witness how the village drama will be received in the digital sphere

Talented actor Suhas is set to grace the screens once again, this time in the village drama "Ambajipeta Marriage Band," directed by newcomer Dushyanth Katikaneni. Paired opposite Suhas is Shivani Nagaram, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

"Ambajipeta Marriage Band" not only features Suhas and Shivani in lead roles but also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Goparaju Ramana, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Swarnakanth, and others, each contributing to the narrative tapestry.

The musical backdrop of the film is crafted by the talented Sekhar Chandra, adding an extra layer of appeal to the production. Produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni, the film promises an engaging storyline with Suhas at the forefront.

As the digital release date approaches, fans of Suhas and enthusiasts of village dramas are keenly awaiting the OTT premiere of "Ambajipeta Marriage Band." With an intriguing storyline and a talented ensemble cast, the film is poised to make a mark in the digital space on March 1, offering audiences an entertaining cinematic experience.

