Bigg Boss will spoil careers of the participants: Ex-contestant

“Bigg Boss” is one show which becomes a talking point when it is on air. The second OTT season of the Hindi version was wrapped up a few days back and Elvis Yadav emerged as a winner. In Telugu too, the seventh season will be underway from the month of September. But one of the most popular ex-contestants who made a name for herself was Rakhi Sawant.

Speaking in an interview, Rakhi says that Bigg Boss is a big curse for all those who participate in the show. She says that all those who come out of the show do not get any work later and end up as losers in life.

If you observe carefully, even in Telugu, except for one or two, most of them who appeared on the show do have not much work these days and are running youtube channels. We need to see which celebs will the makers bring for this season.