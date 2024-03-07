CSpace: Kerala Government comes with India’s first government-backed OTT platform

In a groundbreaking move, the Kerala government has introduced CSpace, India's inaugural government-backed OTT platform, aiming to provide a distinctive blend of informative and engaging content for a wide audience base.

The official inauguration ceremony took place at the Kairali Theater in Kerala, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially launched the app. Managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation Ltd (KSFDC), a state-owned entity dedicated to promoting Malayalam cinema, CSpace operates under the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala.

CSpace debuts with a library of 42 films, including 35 feature films, 6 documentaries, and 1 short film. The selection process involves meticulous curation by a panel of three experts before the content is released on the OTT platform.

Utilizing a pay-per-view model, CSpace is easily accessible for download on both Android and iOS devices. Audiences can enjoy content at Rs. 75 per movie, with half of the earnings directed to the content provider.

This initiative underscores the Kerala government's commitment to fostering regional cinema and creating a platform that celebrates cultural diversity and storytelling. CSpace aims to contribute significantly to the evolving landscape of digital entertainment in India.