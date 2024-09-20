Kanyaka Movie Gaining Strong Response on Prominent OTT Platforms

Hyderabad: The movie Kanyaka is streaming on major OTT platforms like Airtel Xstream, Hungama, Tata Play Binge, Voot, and V Movies TV, receiving a warm response from viewers. Presented by B Cine ET, the film is produced under the banner of Sri Kashi Viswanath Pictures by KV Amaralingeswararao, Atukuri Sambasiva Rao, and Kurapati Poornachandra Rao.













The plot revolves around a Brahmin priest’s daughter, Kanyaka, who mysteriously disappears. A woman named Sravya arrives in the village to investigate the case, staying at the priest's house. As the suspense unfolds, the question remains whether Kanyaka is alive or has met a tragic end. The film delivers a powerful message about the consequences of one's wrongdoings and has captivated audiences with its intriguing narrative.

The filmmakers expressed their happiness with the film's success on OTT. "We are thrilled with the response Kanyaka has received on multiple platforms. It is a meaningful film with a strong message, and we are proud of our first production," said producers KV Amaralingeswararao, Atukuri Sambasiva Rao, and Kurapati Poornachandra Rao. They highlighted a song shot at the Vasavi Kanyaka Temple in Nakarikallu, which has been a significant highlight.

Director Raghava shared, "The film emphasizes that no one, not even deities, will forgive those who behave inhumanely towards women. Despite the low budget and short filming schedule, the movie has garnered great attention on OTT. The support we received from the residents of Nakarikallu and Chagantivari Palem during the shoot was immense."

The cast includes Sivarama Raju, Jabardasth Vasu, Eshwar, Srihari, PVL Varaprasad Rao, Sarkar, Phanisuri, KV Amar, Sambasiva Rao, Poornachandra Rao, Saligrama, Mamatha, Sirisha, Vijayaniru Konda, and Revathi.

The technical team features Venkat T for dialogues, Vijayendra Chelo for lyrics, music by Arjun, background score by GR Naren, DOP by Ramu and Tarun, choreography by Lucky Shyam, editing by Subhan B, and executive producer DK Boyapati. Murthi Mallala served as the film’s PRO. The film was written and directed by Raghava Thiruvayipati.