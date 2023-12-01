‘Keedaa Cola’ in OTT: Here are the OTT details of this crime comedy

Tharun Bhascker is a director who created a fanbase with his movies. Three films in his direction belongs to different genres. His latest movie, “Keedaa Cola,” starring Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao, Rag Mayur, Raghu Ram, Jeevan Kumar, Vishnu Oi, and others in prominent roles, released last month and garnered decent reviews.

The film finished its run in theatres and now making its way to OTT debut. The latest buzz is that the movie will hit OTT on Aha on December 8, 2023. An official announcement will be made soon by the streaming service.

VG Sainma produced, and Rana Daggubati presented “Keeda Cola”, with Vivek Sagar as the music director. The movie main theme is hoe people try to make money after seeing an insect in cool drink bottle.