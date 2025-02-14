Live
Just In
Kiccha Sudeep's Max to Release on This OTT Platform
Directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, the film stars Kiccha Sudeep as Arjun Mahakshay (Max), a police officer who has to solve a big problem in just one night.
Kiccha Sudeep's Max, a hit thriller from 2024, is finally coming to OTT after a lot of waiting.
Fans thought it would release by the end of January, but the big surprise is that Max will premiere on Zee Network on February 15 at 7:30 PM.
It will also be available for streaming on Zee5 on the same day, giving people a choice of where to watch.
The movie was delayed due to bad weather during filming, but it’s now ready to watch on TV and online.
Streaming Platform: Zee5
OTT Release Date: February 15, 2025
Language: Kannada
Cast: Kiccha Sudeep, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunil, Samyukta Hornad