Kubera Movie to Stream on This OTT Platform from July 18
The hit movie Kubera starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 18. After earning over Rs 132 crores in theatres, the film is now coming to OTT.
The crime drama movie Kubera, which was released on June 20, 2025, has become a big success at the box office. It has earned about 132 crore rupees. Now, the movie is ready to release on OTT.
OTT Release
People who missed the film in theatres or want to watch it again can now enjoy Kubera on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will start streaming from July 18. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Reports say that Amazon Prime paid a big amount to get the digital rights for the film.
Cast and Highlights
Dhanush plays the lead role
Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna play key roles
Other actors include Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, and Nassar
Devi Sri Prasad composed the music
Niketh Bommireddy did the cinematography
Karthika Srinivas worked as the editor
Story of the Film
Kubera is about a mysterious man who becomes powerful in the criminal world. Even though he earns money in illegal ways, he helps poor people and fights against corruption. But soon, he gets trapped in a big political game. The film talks about power, justice, and the effects of corruption.
What’s Next
Movie experts believe Kubera will do well on OTT too. With strong acting, a good story, and big stars, many people are excited to watch it online. The movie is expected to become a hit on Amazon Prime Video just like it did in theatres.