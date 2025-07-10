Kubera Movie to Stream on This OTT Platform from July 18

The crime drama movie Kubera, which was released on June 20, 2025, has become a big success at the box office. It has earned about 132 crore rupees. Now, the movie is ready to release on OTT.

OTT Release

People who missed the film in theatres or want to watch it again can now enjoy Kubera on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will start streaming from July 18. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Reports say that Amazon Prime paid a big amount to get the digital rights for the film.

Cast and Highlights

Dhanush plays the lead role

Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna play key roles

Other actors include Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, and Nassar

Devi Sri Prasad composed the music

Niketh Bommireddy did the cinematography

Karthika Srinivas worked as the editor

Story of the Film

Kubera is about a mysterious man who becomes powerful in the criminal world. Even though he earns money in illegal ways, he helps poor people and fights against corruption. But soon, he gets trapped in a big political game. The film talks about power, justice, and the effects of corruption.

What’s Next

Movie experts believe Kubera will do well on OTT too. With strong acting, a good story, and big stars, many people are excited to watch it online. The movie is expected to become a hit on Amazon Prime Video just like it did in theatres.