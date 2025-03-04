OTT Releases This Week (March 3 to 9): Naga Chaitanya Thandel, Sharwanand Maname, Bapu, and More

Live
Highlights
Check out the latest OTT releases this week (March 3 to 9). From Telugu movies like Thandel, Maname, and Bapu to international thrillers and documentaries, there’s something for everyone. See where and when to stream these exciting titles.
Like every week, interesting movies are coming out on OTT this week (March 3 to 9). Movies are ready to entertain the audience in crime, drama, love, and action thriller genres. With more than 20 movies coming out, it is noteworthy that almost all of them are new Telugu releases.
Movies such as Naga Chaitanya Thandel, Sharwanand Maname, Rekhachitra (Telugu dubbing), Bapu, and Pattudala are sure to be interesting. Let's see the details of where and when these movies will be streaming:
Netflix:
- Pattudala (Telugu-dubbed Tamil action thriller) - March 3
- With Love, Meghan (American reality show) - March 4
- Andrew Schulz: Life (American comedian, actor, stand-up show) - March 4
- The Leopard (English Drama Web Series) - March 5
- Just One Look (Polish Crime Thriller Web Series) - March 5
- Medusa (Colombian thriller web series) - March 5
- Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (English Documentary) - March 6
- Thandel (Telugu Love Thriller) - March 7
- Delicious (German mystery thriller movie) - March 7
- When Life Gives Tangerines (Korean Drama Web Series) - March 7
- Nadaniyan (Romantic Hindi Movie) - March 7
- Chaos: The Mansion Murders (Documentary) - March 7
- Plankton: The Movie (American animated musical comedy film) - March 7
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7 (English Documentary) - March 7
Amazon Prime:
- Picture This (British romantic comedy film) - March 6
- Manamey (Telugu Romantic Love Drama) - March 7
- Dominic and the Lady's Purse (Malayalam Investigative Mystery Comedy Thriller) - March 7
- Dupahiya (Hindi Comedy Drama Web Series) - March 7
Aha:
- Chef Mantra Project K (Telugu Show) - March 6
Zee5:
- Game Changer (Hindi) - March 7
- Kudumbasthan (Telugu-dubbed Tamil family comedy) - March 7
Sony LIV:
- Rekhachitram (Telugu-dubbed Malayalam crime mystery thriller) - March 7
- The Walking of a Nation (Historical Hindi Web Series) - March 7
Jio Hotstar:
- Daredevil: Born Again (Telugu Dubbed English Crime Action Thriller Web Series) - March 5
- Deli Boys (American comedy web series) - March 6
- Tagesh vs. the World (Hindi Web Series) - March 7
- Bapu (Telugu dark comedy drama) - March 7
