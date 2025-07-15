OTT this week (July 14–20): Check out what’s streaming across platforms

This week’s OTT calendar is filled with gripping thrillers, political dramas, horror mysteries, anime action, and hard-hitting stand-up comedy. From Prime Video and Netflix to ZEE5 and JioHotstar, here’s a detailed platform-wise look at what’s new from July 14 to July 20:

Netflix

Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 – July 14

The action-packed anime returns with hitman-turned-family-man Sakamoto taking on new challenges as old enemies resurface. Expect more thrilling showdowns and heartfelt moments.

Vir Das: Fool Volume – July 18

This introspective and boundary-pushing stand-up special is Vir’s most personal yet. Touching on silence, self-discovery, and humor, Fool Volume blends sharp wit with raw vulnerability, filmed across cities and cultures.

Prime Video

Kuberaa – July 18

Dhanush headlines this high-stakes financial thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula. He plays Deva, a beggar unwittingly drawn into a massive ₹1 lakh crore money laundering scheme masterminded by billionaire Neeraj Mitra and a disgraced ex-CBI officer. When Deva flees with ₹10,000 crore, he joins forces with Sameera (Rashmika Mandanna) in a gripping journey through corruption, greed, and power. Kuberaa is a dramatic exploration of social inequality and financial crime.

ZEE5

Bhairavam – July 18

Three childhood friends are tested when a corrupt minister schemes to loot a temple and break their bond. A story of loyalty and betrayal unfolds in this intense village drama.

Sattamum Neethiyum – July 18

A timid lawyer Sundaramoorthy takes on a burning case—literally—after a father sets himself on fire in protest. Can he stand up to his fears and unravel the truth?

The Bhootnii – July 18

A horror-comedy where Shantanu, heartbroken and searching for love, finds himself haunted by a ghost named Mohabbat. The mix of romance and supernatural offers fun chills.

JioHotstar

Coyotl, Hero and Beast – July 15

Set amidst a cartel war, this action-drama follows a young man with extraordinary powers defending his people. A gritty tale of heroism and sacrifice.

Special Ops 2 – July 18

Kay Kay Menon returns as RAW agent Himmat Singh. This time, he tackles cyberterrorism fueled by AI. With a scientist kidnapped and intelligence officers under attack, it’s a race against time in this high-octane thriller featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prakash Raj.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 – July 18

Following Season 2’s cliffhanger, the Enterprise crew faces new cosmic threats and planetary dilemmas. The opener, “Hegemony Part II,” blends sci-fi spectacle with emotional stakes.

Sun NXT

Manidhargal – July 18

Six friends wake up to horror after a wild night, unsure of what happened. As blame and panic set in, secrets unravel, leading to a dark and explosive climax.

The Door – July 18

Architect Mithra is drawn to a haunted construction site atop a ruined temple. After several deaths and eerie visions, she uncovers a chilling family secret tied to a vengeful spirit and ancient injustice.

Lionsgate Play

Rematch – July 18

Based on the famous chess face-off between Garry Kasparov and IBM’s Deep Blue, Rematch is a psychological thriller that delves into the ethics of AI and human intellect. It questions what it means when machines start outthinking their creators. With so many options across genres and languages, this week’s OTT slate offers something for every kind of viewer—be it mystery, myth, emotion, or laughter. Grab your popcorn and settle in!