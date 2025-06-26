‘Pariwar’, Malayalam Movie, Now Streaming on This OTT Platform

Pariwar is a Malayalam film about a family and their funny problems. It stars Jagadeesh, Indrans, and Prasanth Alexander. The movie came out in cinemas on April 7, 2025, and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Cast and Crew (Simple Info)

Actors: Jagadeesh, Indrans, Prasanth Alexander

Directors: Ulsav Rajeev and Fahad Nandu

Music: Bijibal

Editor: V.S. Vishal

Producers: Anne and Sajeev

Production house: Fragrant Nature Film Creations

The film got good reviews. It has an IMDb rating of 8.0/10. People liked the acting, funny scenes, and the family message. It’s a good film to watch with your loved ones.

Where to Watch

You can now watch Pariwar on Amazon Prime Video.