‘Pariwar’, Malayalam Movie, Now Streaming on This OTT Platform
Highlights
Pariwar, a Malayalam family comedy starring Jagadeesh, Indrans, and Prasanth Alexander, is now available on Amazon Prime. The film follows a family's funny fight over a diamond ring and explores love and bonding.
Pariwar is a Malayalam film about a family and their funny problems. It stars Jagadeesh, Indrans, and Prasanth Alexander. The movie came out in cinemas on April 7, 2025, and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Cast and Crew (Simple Info)
- Actors: Jagadeesh, Indrans, Prasanth Alexander
- Directors: Ulsav Rajeev and Fahad Nandu
- Music: Bijibal
- Editor: V.S. Vishal
- Producers: Anne and Sajeev
- Production house: Fragrant Nature Film Creations
The film got good reviews. It has an IMDb rating of 8.0/10. People liked the acting, funny scenes, and the family message. It’s a good film to watch with your loved ones.
Where to Watch
You can now watch Pariwar on Amazon Prime Video.
