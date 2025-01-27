Just In
Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Get Ready for the Reloaded Version This Week
Pushpa 2 is set to release on OTT this week. Fans can enjoy the reloaded version of the blockbuster movie, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, streaming on Netflix from January 30.
Fans of Allu Arjun are excited as the blockbuster movie Pushpa 2 is now coming to OTT. The movie will be available on Netflix starting January 30, 56 days after it was released in theaters.
Pushpa 2 has been a huge hit, earning over ₹1800 crores worldwide. The version available on Netflix is the reloaded version, which has a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes. This version has been playing in theaters since January 17.
OTT Rights for Pushpa 2
Netflix bought the digital rights to Pushpa 2 for a huge amount – ₹275 crores, making it one of the most expensive digital rights in Indian cinema. The movie was a big hit in theaters, and now it's expected to do well on Netflix too.
Pushpa 2 Record-Breaking Success
Since its release, Pushpa 2 has been breaking records. It is the highest-grossing movie in a single-screen theater in Telugu states. In just 51 days, it grossed ₹1.89 crores at the Sandhya 70mm theatre in Hyderabad. The movie has also earned ₹800 crores in Hindi and surpassed other big films like Baahubali 2 and RRR to become the highest-grossing film in India.
Get ready to watch Pushpa 2 on Netflix and enjoy this action-packed movie from January 30.