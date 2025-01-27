Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Get Ready for the Reloaded Version This Week

Fans of Allu Arjun are excited as the blockbuster movie Pushpa 2 is now coming to OTT. The movie will be available on Netflix starting January 30, 56 days after it was released in theaters.

Pushpa 2 has been a huge hit, earning over ₹1800 crores worldwide. The version available on Netflix is the reloaded version, which has a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes. This version has been playing in theaters since January 17.

OTT Rights for Pushpa 2

Netflix bought the digital rights to Pushpa 2 for a huge amount – ₹275 crores, making it one of the most expensive digital rights in Indian cinema. The movie was a big hit in theaters, and now it's expected to do well on Netflix too.

Pushpa 2 Record-Breaking Success

Since its release, Pushpa 2 has been breaking records. It is the highest-grossing movie in a single-screen theater in Telugu states. In just 51 days, it grossed ₹1.89 crores at the Sandhya 70mm theatre in Hyderabad. The movie has also earned ₹800 crores in Hindi and surpassed other big films like Baahubali 2 and RRR to become the highest-grossing film in India.

Get ready to watch Pushpa 2 on Netflix and enjoy this action-packed movie from January 30.