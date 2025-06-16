‘Rana Naidu S2’ review: A gritty return that falls short on emotional depth

Netflix’s intense crime thriller Rana Naidu is back with its second season, now streaming in Telugu and multiple other languages. With Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh returning in lead roles, the new chapter moves away from celebrity cover-ups and instead focuses on personal betrayals and fractured family ties. But does the sequel hit the mark? Not entirely. Rana Naidu (Rana Daggubati) tries to step away from his fixer past and lead a quiet life with his family. However, his peace is short-lived when his son is kidnapped. Enter billionaire Vikram Oberoi (Rajat Kapoor), who helps recover the child—but in exchange, demands Rana’s help with personal agendas, including aiding his daughter Alia (Krithi Kharbanda) in buying a cricket team. Meanwhile, ex-con Rauf Bhai (Arjun Rampal) returns with vengeance, creating new threats for Rana, whose own marriage and family are slipping through his fingers. His relationship with his estranged father, Naga Naidu (Venkatesh), also remains unresolved.

Rana Daggubati delivers a steady performance, balancing emotional turmoil and action with ease. Venkatesh adds moments of humour, though his use of profanity feels out of place given his usual family-friendly persona. Krithi Kharbanda impresses in a grey role, while Rajat Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee add to the drama with restrained but effective performances. The show also scores on some well-shot action and emotional scenes.

Despite the strong cast, the writing stumbles. Subplots are uneven, the pace drags mid-season, and emotional connections—especially between Rana and his father—lack depth. Arjun Rampal’s role is underutilized, and the series’ attempt to tone down adult content is undermined by sporadic strong language, making it less family-friendly.

Rana Naidu Season 2 offers moments of intensity and strong performances but falters in narrative cohesion and emotional engagement. A watchable but underwhelming follow-up for fans of the first season.