‘Salaar’ OTT update: This is when Prabhas-starrer is hitting digital platform

Prabhas, the widely acclaimed pan-Indian actor, is currently basking in the resounding success of his recent venture, "Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire." Directed by the talented Prashanth Neel, this action-packed drama stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

Despite initial speculations that Netflix might stream the blockbuster Salaar during the Sankranthi festival, it appears this is not the case. However, a new buzz circulating on social media is now suggesting that Salaar could potentially be available for streaming on Netflix starting February 4, 2024. It's important to note that there has been no official confirmation regarding this speculation.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Easwari Rao, and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles. Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar is further enriched by the musical brilliance of Ravi Basrur. As fans eagerly await more updates, the anticipation for Salaar's potential availability on Netflix continues to generate excitement within the audience