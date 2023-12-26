Samarth says ‘I can’t be with you’, after fighting with Isha over Abhishek

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, It seems that Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya’s relationship have hit a rocky road.

In the latest episode, Isha was giving an explanation to Abhishek about why she chose Aishwarya Sharma to be evicted.

Talking to Abhishek is something Samarth is not cool of considering Isha and him have an ugly spats in the show.

Talking to Isha, Samarth said: “You know I don't like when you talk to him, you still do and you are not going to stop. So, I have to make a decision and I've made a decision. I can't be with you in this show. Mujhe dukh hota hai when I see you talking to him. Mujhe hurt ho raha hai.

“I have told you many times and I think if you are not ready to listen, then I will have to change myself. I don't care if people want to know this, but from now on I will maintain a distance from you and see how outside it works or not.”

Samarth added that he cannot forget what all words Abhishek has used in the house.

"I can't forget the ghatiya abuses and talks that Abhishek did for you. So jab bhi main uss manhus ka chehra dekhta hoon, mujhe woh baatein yaad aati hai. I am very angry Isha."