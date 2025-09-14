This Week OTT Releases: From blockbusters to quirky comedies

The second Friday of September brings a fresh line-up of films and web series across major OTT platforms, promising viewers a weekend packed with entertainment. The genres range from romance and survival drama to horror, comedy, and true-crime documentaries. From Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s musical blockbuster Saiyaara to Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty’s quirky comedy Do You Wanna Partner, here’s a detailed look at what’s streaming today.

Netflix

Saiyaara- Sept 12

The highlight of this week’s OTT slate is undoubtedly Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. The Hindi musical romantic drama has already achieved blockbuster status in theaters and now arrives on Netflix to reach a wider audience. Starring debutants Ahaan Panday as Krish and Aneet Padda as Vaani, the film tells the soulful story of a struggling musician and a gifted lyricist who find love and purpose in each other’s company. With its sweeping soundtrack and heartfelt performances, Saiyaara is positioned to be the streaming favorite of the week.

Beauty and the Bester- Sept 12

True-crime enthusiasts can look forward to Beauty and the Bester, a three-part documentary that dives into one of South Africa’s most scandalous stories. The series explores the controversial relationship between celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana and convicted criminal Thabo Bester, focusing on Bester’s shocking prison escape. With its mix of crime, scandal, and media frenzy, the series promises to be as gripping as it is disturbing.

The Wrong Paris- Sept 12

Adding a dose of rom-com fun, The Wrong Paris follows Miranda Cosgrove as Dawn, an aspiring artist who mistakenly signs up for a dating reality show thinking it’s set in Paris, France—only to end up in Paris, Texas. What begins as a disappointment soon changes when she crosses paths with Trey McAllen, played by Pierson Fodé, the show’s charming bachelor. The film explores themes of mistaken expectations, serendipity, and love found in unexpected places, making it a breezy weekend watch.

JioHotstar

Rambo in Love- Sept 12

For fans of Telugu web series, Rambo in Love offers a fresh romantic-drama premise. The story follows a bankrupt entrepreneur who finds himself in a desperate situation, forced to seek help from his ex-girlfriend, who ironically becomes his investor. Starring Abhinav Manikanta and Payal Chengappa, the series promises equal measures of tension, nostalgia, and romance, exploring how old relationships resurface in unexpected ways when money and ambition collide.

Prime Video

Parada - Sept 12

Young and talented actress Anupama Parameswaran, who recently appeared alongside Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in Kishkindhapuri, already has another film out. Her latest release, Parada, directed by Praveen Kandregula, didn’t perform as expected at the box office but has now made its way to OTT within just three weeks of release. The streaming rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video, and the film is now available in Telugu and Malayalam, giving audiences another chance to catch it online.

Do You Wanna

Partner- Sept 12

In the comedy-drama space, Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty headline Do You Wanna Partner, produced by Karan Johar. The series follows two friends who take on the male-dominated craft beer industry by launching their own brand. Packed with humor, ambition, and the challenges of entrepreneurship, the show delivers both entertainment and a strong message about women breaking barriers. For fans of lighthearted dramas with a modern twist, this one is a must-watch.

Sun NXT

Meesha- Sept 12

Malayalam cinema continues to push boundaries with Meesha, a survival drama that throws three estranged friends together during a reunion in the wilderness. The story not only tests their physical endurance but also brings unresolved conflicts of friendship, betrayal, and class divides to the forefront. Featuring Kathir, Hakim Shahjahan, and Sudhi Koppa, this film blends human drama with survi From blockbusters to quirky comedies

val themes, making it a thought-provoking watch for fans of layered storytelling.

Lionsgate Play

Detective Ujjwalan- Sept 12

Malayalam mystery thriller Detective Ujjwalan, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson, and Rony David Raj, was directed by Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G. Despite its intriguing premise, the film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. Produced by Sophia Paul under Weekend Blockbusters, it follows a shocking murder that disrupts the peaceful town of Plaachikkaavu. While the Malayalam version streamed on Netflix in July, the dubbed Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada versions are now available on Lionsgate Play.

The Ritual- Sept 12

One of the most anticipated horror films of the year, The Ritual takes audiences back to 1928 Iowa. Starring Hollywood veteran Al Pacino as Father Theophilus Riesinger and Dan Stevens as Father Joseph Steiger, the film narrates the chilling true story of Emma Schmidt’s possession. Played by Abigail Cowen, Emma becomes the subject of intense exorcisms that test the faith and courage of the priests involved. Combining historical accuracy with gripping supernatural storytelling, this film is set to be a spine-tingling experience for horror enthusiasts.

Hoichoi

BhootTeriki- Sept 12

Bengali audiences are in for a spooky laugh with BhootTeriki. Directed by Kaushik Hafizee with creative inputs from Anirban Bhattacharya, this horror-comedy centers on a film crew attempting to document the paranormal history of a Kolkata palace. Instead, they stumble into chaos with three resident ghosts, blending eerie moments with rib-tickling comedy. Hoichoi, known for its innovative regional content, once again delivers an offbeat story that appeals beyond the Bengali-speaking audience. This week’s OTT line-up caters to every mood—whether it’s the spine-chilling terror of The Ritual, the youthful romance of Saiyaara, the entrepreneurial zest of Do You Wanna Partner, or the quirky comedy of The Wrong Paris. Regional gems like Meesha and BhootTeriki further enrich the variety on offer. With such a wide spectrum of stories and genres, audiences across languages are guaranteed an entertaining weekend.