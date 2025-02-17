Urvashi Rautela Missing from Daaku Maharaaj OTT Poster: Fans React

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Daaku Maharaaj is set to release on OTT after a successful box office run.

Fans quickly noticed that Urvashi Rautela was missing from the announcement poster. This led to many funny comments online.

Netflix posted the announcement on Instagram, sharing a poster for the film's OTT release. The poster featured Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, but Urvashi was not shown.

The caption simply said, "Watch Daaku Maharaaj, out on 21 Feb on Netflix!" This sparked reactions from fans who were curious about her absence and made humorous comments about it.

Fans have been questioning makers about her absence from the poster, while a few are making fun of the poster.

Urvashi promoted the film heavily and discussed its ₹100 crore box office success. Despite some criticism of the song Dabidi Dibidi, the film performed well, earning ₹90 crore in India and ₹125.8 crore worldwide. It will stream on Netflix starting February 21.